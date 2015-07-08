Below are the Union County arrests for 09-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Vanbuskirk, Bret Michael
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2021
|Court Case
|202100306
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Vanbuskirk, Bret Michael (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2021 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Tilghman, Deandre Blu
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Reskless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Tilghman, Deandre Blu (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Reskless Driving To Endanger (M), at Castle Haynes, NC, on 9/3/2021 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Sandoval, Ramirez Marco
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2021
|Court Case
|202105558
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Sandoval, Ramirez Marco (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 700-BLK N Sutherland Ave, Charlotte, NC, on 9/3/2021 21:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Watters, Bryan John
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2021
|Court Case
|202106019
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Watters, Bryan John (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 9900-BLK New Town Rd, Marvin, SC, on 9/3/2021 22:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Kelany, Youssef Tarek
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2021
|Court Case
|202106020
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Poss Mtbv/U-Wn By 19/20 (M),
|Description
|Kelany, Youssef Tarek (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Poss Mtbv/u-wn By 19/20 (M), at 10000-BLK New Town Rd, Marvin, NC, on 9/3/2021 23:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Perry, Tony Alvester
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear( Dwlr Not Impaired) (M),
|Description
|Perry, Tony Alvester (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear( Dwlr Not Impaired) (M), at 1000-BLK New Town Rd, Marvin, NC, on 9/3/2021 23:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L