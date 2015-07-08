Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PABLO-ALVAREZ, JUAN LUIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/24/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-04 03:48:00
Court Case 5902021227980
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, JULIET ANNETTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1980
Height 5.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-04 10:58:00
Court Case 5902021227791
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CHEWNING, JENNIFER RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/3/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-04 13:16:00
Court Case 5902021228001
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WORTHY, SOLOMAN WILLIAMS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/12/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-04 06:00:00
Court Case 5902021228003
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BALDON, DAQUAN DAREN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/17/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-04 15:14:00
Court Case 5902021225189
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BROWN, DAVON EUGENE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/29/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-04 00:48:00
Court Case 5902021227958
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00