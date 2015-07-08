Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PABLO-ALVAREZ, JUAN LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/24/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-04 03:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021227980
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, JULIET ANNETTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1980
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-04 10:58:00
|Court Case
|5902021227791
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CHEWNING, JENNIFER RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/3/1981
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-04 13:16:00
|Court Case
|5902021228001
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WORTHY, SOLOMAN WILLIAMS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/12/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-04 06:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021228003
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BALDON, DAQUAN DAREN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/17/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-04 15:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021225189
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROWN, DAVON EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/29/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-04 00:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021227958
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00