Below are the Union County arrests for 09-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth
Arrest Date 09/04/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2021 02:00.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Caldwell, Joshua Eugene
Arrest Date 09/04/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
Description Caldwell, Joshua Eugene (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at Idlewild Road, Stallings, NC, on 9/4/2021 02:27.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Soutzos, Aleksandros
Arrest Date 09/04/2021
Court Case 202106023
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Soutzos, Aleksandros (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK Monaco Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/4/2021 02:51.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Ponce, Guillermo
Arrest Date 09/04/2021
Court Case 202106024
Charge 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), And 5) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Ponce, Guillermo (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), and 5) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2021 03:25.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Pegues, Montario
Arrest Date 09/04/2021
Court Case 202105560
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Pegues, Montario (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2021 03:38.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Mencia, Remy Damante
Arrest Date 09/04/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mencia, Remy Damante (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK Scenic View Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/4/2021 09:44.
Arresting Officer Thomas, K