Below are the Union County arrests for 09-04-2021.
|Name
|Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Traynham, Catherine Elizabeth (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2021 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Caldwell, Joshua Eugene
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Caldwell, Joshua Eugene (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at Idlewild Road, Stallings, NC, on 9/4/2021 02:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Soutzos, Aleksandros
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2021
|Court Case
|202106023
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Soutzos, Aleksandros (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK Monaco Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/4/2021 02:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Ponce, Guillermo
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2021
|Court Case
|202106024
|Charge
|1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), And 5) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Ponce, Guillermo (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), and 5) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2021 03:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Pegues, Montario
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2021
|Court Case
|202105560
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Pegues, Montario (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2021 03:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Mencia, Remy Damante
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mencia, Remy Damante (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK Scenic View Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/4/2021 09:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K