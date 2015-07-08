Description

Ponce, Guillermo (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sched Ii (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), and 5) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 300-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/s Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2021 03:25.