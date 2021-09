Description

Allen, Cordaro Rico (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 500-BLK Hasty St, Marshville, NC, on 9/5/2021 19:54.