Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-06-2021 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|IRBY, KEIAISA CHERIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1996
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-06 00:27:00
|Court Case
|5902021228139
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCLEOD, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|255
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-06 09:57:00
|Court Case
|2502018725819
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WHITENER, RAY JEROMY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/8/1972
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-06 18:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MALONEY, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/9/1967
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-06 00:33:00
|Court Case
|5902021228129
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-06 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021228188
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WILSON, RYAN BARRESTT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/8/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-06 15:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021228126
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00