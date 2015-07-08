Below are the Union County arrests for 09-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Silva, Jennifer
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2021
|Court Case
|202105597
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Silva, Jennifer (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 300-BLK Crow St, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2021 01:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Gibson, Steven Allen
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Gibson, Steven Allen (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2021 10:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Kane, T R
|Name
|Griffin, Brian Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2021
|Court Case
|202105604
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 500-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2021 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Haley, J
|Name
|Griffin, Brian Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2021
|Court Case
|202105604
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2021 12:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Haley, J
|Name
|Rusac, Denise Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rusac, Denise Ann (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Mill Grove Rd, Indian Trial, NC, on 9/6/2021 13:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Byrd, Deoveon Rashawn
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ(Second Degree Trespass,Assault On Female), M (M),
|Description
|Byrd, Deoveon Rashawn (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Writ(second Degree Trespass,assault On Female), M (M), at 100-BLK N Washington St, Wadesboro, NC, on 9/6/2021 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T