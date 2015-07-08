Below are the Union County arrests for 09-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Silva, Jennifer
Arrest Date 09/06/2021
Court Case 202105597
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Silva, Jennifer (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 300-BLK Crow St, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2021 01:54.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Gibson, Steven Allen
Arrest Date 09/06/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Gibson, Steven Allen (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2021 10:55.
Arresting Officer Kane, T R

Name Griffin, Brian Lee
Arrest Date 09/06/2021
Court Case 202105604
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 500-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2021 12:06.
Arresting Officer Haley, J

Name Griffin, Brian Lee
Arrest Date 09/06/2021
Court Case 202105604
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2021 12:38.
Arresting Officer Haley, J

Name Rusac, Denise Ann
Arrest Date 09/06/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rusac, Denise Ann (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Mill Grove Rd, Indian Trial, NC, on 9/6/2021 13:40.
Arresting Officer Merriman, A T

Name Byrd, Deoveon Rashawn
Arrest Date 09/06/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ(Second Degree Trespass,Assault On Female), M (M),
Description Byrd, Deoveon Rashawn (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Writ(second Degree Trespass,assault On Female), M (M), at 100-BLK N Washington St, Wadesboro, NC, on 9/6/2021 14:22.
Arresting Officer Merriman, A T