Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HAWTHORNE, LOUIS XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/2002
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-07 03:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021228277
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GRIER, JERREK DUWANE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/27/1971
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-07 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021228302
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BURNEY, SEAN MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/31/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-07 10:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021228181
|Charge Description
|INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PEGUES, GENIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-07 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021228308
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|CATHCART, KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/29/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-07 10:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PATRICK, JEFFREY BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/22/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-07 13:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021225785
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00