Below are the Union County arrests for 09-07-2021.

Name Norton, Joshua Allen
Arrest Date 09/07/2021
Court Case 202105628
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Norton, Joshua Allen (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 100-BLK Cedar St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2021 23:24.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Mull, Rachel Susanna
Arrest Date 09-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Mull, Rachel Susanna (W /F/42) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1100-BLK Crooked River Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 14:50, 9/1/2021 and 15:30, 9/1/2021. Reported: 11:07, 9/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D

Name Norton, Joshua Allen
Arrest Date 09/07/2021
Court Case 202105629
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Norton, Joshua Allen (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Cedar St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2021 23:28.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Lopez, Elizabeth Paulette
Arrest Date 09-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Lopez, Elizabeth Paulette (W /F/58) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 1000-BLK Summer Creste Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 8/7/2021 and 11:48, 9/7/2021. Reported: 11:48, 9/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Watters, Bryan John
Arrest Date 09/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Watters, Bryan John (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at Zeb Helms Rd/ Waxhaw Highway, Monroe, SC, on 9/7/2021 01:39.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 09-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 18:00, 9/3/2021 and 13:42, 9/7/2021. Reported: 13:42, 9/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L