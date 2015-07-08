Below are the Union County arrests for 09-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Norton, Joshua Allen
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2021
|Court Case
|202105628
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Norton, Joshua Allen (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 100-BLK Cedar St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2021 23:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Mull, Rachel Susanna
|Arrest Date
|09-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mull, Rachel Susanna (W /F/42) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1100-BLK Crooked River Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 14:50, 9/1/2021 and 15:30, 9/1/2021. Reported: 11:07, 9/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D
|Name
|Norton, Joshua Allen
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2021
|Court Case
|202105629
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Norton, Joshua Allen (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Cedar St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2021 23:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Lopez, Elizabeth Paulette
|Arrest Date
|09-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lopez, Elizabeth Paulette (W /F/58) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 1000-BLK Summer Creste Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 8/7/2021 and 11:48, 9/7/2021. Reported: 11:48, 9/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Watters, Bryan John
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Watters, Bryan John (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at Zeb Helms Rd/ Waxhaw Highway, Monroe, SC, on 9/7/2021 01:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|09-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 18:00, 9/3/2021 and 13:42, 9/7/2021. Reported: 13:42, 9/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L