Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SYKES, DONALD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/5/1973
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-08 11:18:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KAREGEYA, EPHREM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/12/1978
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-08 15:24:00
|Court Case
|3502018063709
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TATE, RANDY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/31/1964
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-08 09:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021227875
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3333.00
|Name
|LEAK, MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/12/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-08 15:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021012886
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLON-SANTINI, FERNANDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/6/1974
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-08 11:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021223730
|Charge Description
|DISCLOSE PRIVATE IMAGES/ADULT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|LINWOOD, FELCIANO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/4/1962
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-08 16:08:00
|Court Case
|8902018000973
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00