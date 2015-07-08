Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SYKES, DONALD
Arrest Type
DOB 1/5/1973
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-08 11:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name KAREGEYA, EPHREM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/12/1978
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-08 15:24:00
Court Case 3502018063709
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount

Name TATE, RANDY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1964
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-08 09:55:00
Court Case 5902021227875
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 3333.00

Name LEAK, MARQUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/12/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-08 15:22:00
Court Case 5902021012886
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount

Name COLON-SANTINI, FERNANDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/6/1974
Height 5.10
Weight 187
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-08 11:04:00
Court Case 5902021223730
Charge Description DISCLOSE PRIVATE IMAGES/ADULT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name LINWOOD, FELCIANO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/4/1962
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-08 16:08:00
Court Case 8902018000973
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00