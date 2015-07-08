Below are the Union County arrests for 09-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcmillan, Harvey Devone
Arrest Date 09/08/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
Description Mcmillan, Harvey Devone (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at Marshville, NC, on 9/8/2021 13:33.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
Arrest Date 09-08-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 400-BLK Kennerly Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:02, 9/8/2021 and 07:03, 9/8/2021. Reported: 07:03, 9/8/2021.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Miller, Derek Jvon
Arrest Date 09/08/2021
Court Case 202105640
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Miller, Derek Jvon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 200-BLK E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2021 13:45.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Rodriguez, Rosario
Arrest Date 09-08-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Rodriguez, Rosario (W /M/41) VICTIM of Arson – 1st Degree (C), at 600-BLK Hillsdale Dr, Monroe, NC, between 07:00, 9/8/2021 and 07:30, 9/8/2021. Reported: 08:27, 9/8/2021.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Anderson, Andrew Mitchell
Arrest Date 09/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Anderson, Andrew Mitchell (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2021 14:00.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marij Paraphernalia
Arrest Date 09-08-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (C), at 5200-BLK Nesbit Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 08:53, 9/8/2021 and 08:54, 9/8/2021. Reported: 08:54, 9/8/2021.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E