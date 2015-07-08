Below are the Union County arrests for 09-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcmillan, Harvey Devone
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Mcmillan, Harvey Devone (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at Marshville, NC, on 9/8/2021 13:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
|Arrest Date
|09-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 400-BLK Kennerly Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:02, 9/8/2021 and 07:03, 9/8/2021. Reported: 07:03, 9/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Miller, Derek Jvon
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2021
|Court Case
|202105640
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Miller, Derek Jvon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 200-BLK E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2021 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Rodriguez, Rosario
|Arrest Date
|09-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rodriguez, Rosario (W /M/41) VICTIM of Arson – 1st Degree (C), at 600-BLK Hillsdale Dr, Monroe, NC, between 07:00, 9/8/2021 and 07:30, 9/8/2021. Reported: 08:27, 9/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Anderson, Andrew Mitchell
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Andrew Mitchell (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2021 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marij Paraphernalia
|Arrest Date
|09-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (C), at 5200-BLK Nesbit Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 08:53, 9/8/2021 and 08:54, 9/8/2021. Reported: 08:54, 9/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E