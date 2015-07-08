Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BAILEY, JAYLYN LABRON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/26/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-09 01:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021228510
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WATSON, JACQUES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/18/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-09 08:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021226147
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CUEVAS, JUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/19/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-09 14:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WOODS, MARLON LJ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/18/1997
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|236
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-09 16:16:00
|Court Case
|5902021228600
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|NIVENS, NIKIA LOUISE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/9/1980
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-09 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021228506
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|REID, DEMONTEZ M
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/22/1979
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-09 10:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount