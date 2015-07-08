Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BAILEY, JAYLYN LABRON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/26/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-09 01:43:00
Court Case 5902021228510
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name WATSON, JACQUES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/18/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-09 08:39:00
Court Case 5902021226147
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CUEVAS, JUSTIN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/19/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-09 14:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WOODS, MARLON LJ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1997
Height 6.3
Weight 236
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-09 16:16:00
Court Case 5902021228600
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name NIVENS, NIKIA LOUISE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/9/1980
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-09 02:10:00
Court Case 5902021228506
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name REID, DEMONTEZ M
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/22/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-09 10:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount