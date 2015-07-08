Description

Jordan, Jord Hampton (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 800-BLK East Fourth St, Charlotte, NC, on 9/9/2021 13:00.