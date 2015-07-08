Below are the Union County arrests for 09-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clareth, Jezebel
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2021
|Court Case
|202105668
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Clareth, Jezebel (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2021 11:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Watts, Ronnie Ashley
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2021
|Court Case
|202105678
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Watts, Ronnie Ashley (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 9/9/2021 21:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Santiago, Xavier Taledo
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2021
|Court Case
|202106161
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Santiago, Xavier Taledo (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at W Hwy 74/chestnut Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/9/2021 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Huntley, Dremar Devon L
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause (Contempt) (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Dremar Devon L (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (contempt) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2021 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Braswell, Billie Richard J
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Braswell, Billie Richard J (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2021 12:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Jordan, Jord Hampton
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Jordan, Jord Hampton (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 800-BLK East Fourth St, Charlotte, NC, on 9/9/2021 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E