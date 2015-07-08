Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SHERRILL, BRITTANY DONNELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/10/1987
Height 5.1
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-10 09:36:00
Court Case 5902021228684
Charge Description ABUSE DISABLE/ELDER WITH INJ
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FOUST, JUSTIN JAMAL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-10 14:27:00
Court Case 5902021228707
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WALLACE, KENNETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/2/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-10 10:15:00
Court Case 5902021228672
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SLOAN, LATAWN XAVIER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/10/1988
Height 6.3
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-10 15:20:00
Court Case 9102021213754
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name ALCALA-GARCIA, JONATHAN YAHIR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/8/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-10 01:43:00
Court Case 5902021228650
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CRITTENDEN, GABRIELLE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 4/20/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-10 12:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount