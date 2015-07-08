Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SHERRILL, BRITTANY DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/10/1987
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-10 09:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021228684
|Charge Description
|ABUSE DISABLE/ELDER WITH INJ
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FOUST, JUSTIN JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-10 14:27:00
|Court Case
|5902021228707
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WALLACE, KENNETH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/2/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-10 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021228672
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SLOAN, LATAWN XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/10/1988
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-10 15:20:00
|Court Case
|9102021213754
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|ALCALA-GARCIA, JONATHAN YAHIR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/8/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-10 01:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021228650
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CRITTENDEN, GABRIELLE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|4/20/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-10 12:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount