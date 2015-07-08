Below are the Union County arrests for 09-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Johnson, Patrick Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2021
|Court Case
|202104897
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Johnson, Patrick Nicholas (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2021 14:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Lowe, Octavius James D
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Lowe, Octavius James D (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 27200-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/10/2021 15:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Torres, Joseph Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2021
|Court Case
|202106190
|Charge
|1) Attempted First Degree Murder (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Manufacture Marijuana (F), And 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
|Description
|Torres, Joseph Nathaniel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted First Degree Murder (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Manufacture Marijuana (F), and 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 8000-BLK Teakwood Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/10/2021 17:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Staggs, Brandon Daniel
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2021
|Court Case
|202105697
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation Felony (F), 2) Probation Violation Felony (F), And 3) Probation Violation Felony (F),
|Description
|Staggs, Brandon Daniel (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation Felony (F), 2) Probation Violation Felony (F), and 3) Probation Violation Felony (F), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2021 17:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Long, Austin Caymen
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Long, Austin Caymen (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 2800-BLK Monterrey Ln, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2021 18:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Polk, Deanna Louise
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2021
|Court Case
|202105698
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Polk, Deanna Louise (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 3200-BLK W Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2021 19:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D