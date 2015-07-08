Below are the Union County arrests for 09-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Johnson, Patrick Nicholas
Arrest Date 09/10/2021
Court Case 202104897
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Johnson, Patrick Nicholas (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2021 14:21.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Lowe, Octavius James D
Arrest Date 09/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Lowe, Octavius James D (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 27200-BLK Waxhaw Pkwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/10/2021 15:27.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Torres, Joseph Nathaniel
Arrest Date 09/10/2021
Court Case 202106190
Charge 1) Attempted First Degree Murder (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Manufacture Marijuana (F), And 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
Description Torres, Joseph Nathaniel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted First Degree Murder (F), 2) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 3) Manufacture Marijuana (F), and 4) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 8000-BLK Teakwood Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/10/2021 17:15.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Staggs, Brandon Daniel
Arrest Date 09/10/2021
Court Case 202105697
Charge 1) Probation Violation Felony (F), 2) Probation Violation Felony (F), And 3) Probation Violation Felony (F),
Description Staggs, Brandon Daniel (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation Felony (F), 2) Probation Violation Felony (F), and 3) Probation Violation Felony (F), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2021 17:47.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Long, Austin Caymen
Arrest Date 09/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Long, Austin Caymen (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 2800-BLK Monterrey Ln, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2021 18:14.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Polk, Deanna Louise
Arrest Date 09/10/2021
Court Case 202105698
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Polk, Deanna Louise (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 3200-BLK W Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2021 19:35.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D