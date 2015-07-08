Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NETTER, ERIC WAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/15/1965
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-11 01:00:00
Court Case 5902021228621
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name STOVER, KEISHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/10/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-11 14:32:00
Court Case 5902021228805
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name WHITT, ZACHARY RYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-11 00:23:00
Court Case 5902021228818
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name SANDERS, ISSAC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-11 16:35:00
Court Case 5902020239081
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCDONALD, TYDRIONNA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-11 01:10:00
Court Case 5902021228819
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name SHERRILL, DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 12/6/1988
Height 5.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-11 18:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount