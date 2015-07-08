Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NETTER, ERIC WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/15/1965
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-11 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021228621
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|STOVER, KEISHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/10/1988
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-11 14:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021228805
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITT, ZACHARY RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-11 00:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021228818
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SANDERS, ISSAC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/8/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-11 16:35:00
|Court Case
|5902020239081
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCDONALD, TYDRIONNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/14/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-11 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021228819
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|SHERRILL, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/6/1988
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-11 18:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount