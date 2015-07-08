Below are the Union County arrests for 09-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Donlon, Raiden Kia
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Donlon, Raiden Kia (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 9/11/2021 01:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, W T
|Name
|Liles, Patricia Smith
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2021
|Court Case
|202105715
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Liles, Patricia Smith (B /F/65) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2021 14:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Sanders, Tony Vernard
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 5) Ethnic Intimidation (M),
|Description
|Sanders, Tony Vernard (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 5) Ethnic Intimidation (M), at 6000-BLK Bluebird Hill Ln, Weddington, NC, on 9/11/2021 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Gordon, Candice Marie
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2021
|Court Case
|202105723
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2200-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2021 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Mason, Durrell Clayton
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2021
|Court Case
|202104306
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Mason, Durrell Clayton (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2021 18:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Jones, Amber Christine
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2021
|Court Case
|202103922
|Charge
|Uttering Forged Instrument, F (F),
|Description
|Jones, Amber Christine (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2021 18:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E