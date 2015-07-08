Below are the Union County arrests for 09-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Donlon, Raiden Kia
Arrest Date 09/11/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Donlon, Raiden Kia (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 9/11/2021 01:44.
Arresting Officer Dennis, W T

Name Liles, Patricia Smith
Arrest Date 09/11/2021
Court Case 202105715
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Liles, Patricia Smith (B /F/65) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2021 14:59.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Sanders, Tony Vernard
Arrest Date 09/11/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 5) Ethnic Intimidation (M),
Description Sanders, Tony Vernard (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Simple Assault (M), 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 5) Ethnic Intimidation (M), at 6000-BLK Bluebird Hill Ln, Weddington, NC, on 9/11/2021 15:00.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Gordon, Candice Marie
Arrest Date 09/11/2021
Court Case 202105723
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2200-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2021 18:25.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Mason, Durrell Clayton
Arrest Date 09/11/2021
Court Case 202104306
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Mason, Durrell Clayton (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2021 18:37.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Jones, Amber Christine
Arrest Date 09/11/2021
Court Case 202103922
Charge Uttering Forged Instrument, F (F),
Description Jones, Amber Christine (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/11/2021 18:39.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E