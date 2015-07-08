Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ADAMS, KENNETH RAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/26/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-12 01:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021228898
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HUNTLEY, TYRONE GEORGE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/12/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-12 05:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021228927
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BALBOAGARCIA, LUIS EUSEBIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-12 01:52:00
|Court Case
|5902021228900
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BOWSER, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/12/1968
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-12 11:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021227764
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GORDON, ROBERT DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/3/1982
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-12 02:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021228747
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SHOAF, JOHN ROSS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/23/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-12 12:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021228816
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00