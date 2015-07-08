Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ADAMS, KENNETH RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-12 01:54:00
Court Case 5902021228898
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HUNTLEY, TYRONE GEORGE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/12/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-12 05:25:00
Court Case 5902021228927
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BALBOAGARCIA, LUIS EUSEBIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-12 01:52:00
Court Case 5902021228900
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BOWSER, JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/12/1968
Height 6.5
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-12 11:48:00
Court Case 5902021227764
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GORDON, ROBERT DANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/3/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-12 02:23:00
Court Case 5902021228747
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SHOAF, JOHN ROSS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/23/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-12 12:22:00
Court Case 5902021228816
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00