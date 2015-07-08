Description

Valle, Eric (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), and 4) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2000-BLK Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2021 22:53.