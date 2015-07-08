Below are the Union County arrests for 09-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Parsons, Alvin James
Arrest Date 09/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Resisting Public Officer), M (M),
Description Parsons, Alvin James (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(resisting Public Officer), M (M), at 500-BLK N Main St, Wingate, NC, on 9/12/2021 07:57.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Valle, Eric
Arrest Date 09/12/2021
Court Case 202105744
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), And 4) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Valle, Eric (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), and 4) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2000-BLK Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2021 22:53.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name Parsons, Alvin James
Arrest Date 09/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Parsons, Alvin James (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 500-BLK N Main St, Wingate, NC, on 9/12/2021 08:00.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Massey, Christopher Ryan
Arrest Date 09/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Massey, Christopher Ryan (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/12/2021 23:12.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W

Name Hernandez, Rafael
Arrest Date 09/12/2021
Court Case 202103508
Charge Assault Inflict Serious Injury, M (M),
Description Hernandez, Rafael (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflict Serious Injury, M (M), at 1800-BLK Confederate St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2021 10:13.
Arresting Officer Haley, J

Name Rogers, Cary Allen
Arrest Date 09/12/2021
Court Case 202105729
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Rogers, Cary Allen (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1200-BLK Woodland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2021 10:43.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S