Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GETTYS, KILONA SHAHEED
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/11/1992
Height 5.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-13 00:34:00
Court Case 5902021229002
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SIMMONS, KEVIN WILLIAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/7/1977
Height 6.2
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-13 06:15:00
Court Case 3502021059097
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name REID, DAREK LEJUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/27/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-13 12:00:00
Court Case 5902021229062
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, KYNTARYIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/15/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-13 02:30:00
Court Case 5902021228364
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, DEVON CHARLES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-13 09:28:00
Court Case 5902021223676
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BARILLAS, HUGO REINERIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-13 14:15:00
Court Case 5902021228836
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount