Below are the Union County arrests for 09-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Tenslo Kenyatte
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2021
|Court Case
|202100323
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct, M (M),
|Description
|Smith, Tenslo Kenyatte (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct, M (M), at 6300-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 9/13/2021 15:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Pelcman, Michelle Lea
|Arrest Date
|09-13-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pelcman, Michelle Lea (W /F/44) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 13600-BLK Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, between 07:30, 9/13/2021 and 08:30, 9/13/2021. Reported: 08:45, 9/13/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Smith, Rodney Maurice
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2021
|Court Case
|202105761
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2021 15:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Cyberstalking
|Arrest Date
|09-13-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Cyberstalking (C), at [Address], between 09:15, 9/13/2021 and 09:16, 9/13/2021. Reported: 09:16, 9/13/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Bryant, Brandon Walker
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Brandon Walker (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1700-BLK Musselwhite Rd, Wingate, NC, on 9/13/2021 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, B E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|09-13-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 12:33, 9/13/2021 and 12:34, 9/13/2021. Reported: 12:34, 9/13/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, B E