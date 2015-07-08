Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MARTINEZ-PINEDA, ALEX
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-14 08:04:00
Court Case 5902021228564
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 250.00

Name BOYD, CLIFTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/17/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-14 15:15:00
Court Case 5902021229106
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BYRD, TRINTQUEZ LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/4/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-14 17:00:00
Court Case 5902021229065
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name SIFFORD, JALEN ISAIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/7/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-14 07:59:00
Court Case 5902021229126
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name FORTUNE, DEZMOND SHAMEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/14/1990
Height 6.3
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-14 14:37:00
Court Case 5902021228682
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JIMENEZ-VEGA, LUIS ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/31/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-14 11:58:00
Court Case 5902021229167
Charge Description TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
Bond Amount 1000000.00