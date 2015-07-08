Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MARTINEZ-PINEDA, ALEX
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/2002
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-14 08:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021228564
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|BOYD, CLIFTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/17/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-14 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021229106
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BYRD, TRINTQUEZ LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/4/2002
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-14 17:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021229065
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|SIFFORD, JALEN ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/7/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-14 07:59:00
|Court Case
|5902021229126
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|FORTUNE, DEZMOND SHAMEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/14/1990
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|167
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-14 14:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021228682
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|JIMENEZ-VEGA, LUIS ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/31/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-14 11:58:00
|Court Case
|5902021229167
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|1000000.00