Below are the Union County arrests for 09-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lee, Shelia Yvette
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2021
|Court Case
|202105782
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Lee, Shelia Yvette (B /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) No Liability Insurance (M), at 1800-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2021 15:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Gaye, Yacine
|Arrest Date
|09-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gaye, Yacine (B /F/39) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at Poplin Rd/bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, on 9/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Leach, M R
|Name
|Griffin, Desmann Jamalle
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Desmann Jamalle (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2021 15:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Little, Daren Eugene
|Arrest Date
|09-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Little, Daren Eugene (B /M/67) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2100-BLK Cull Williams Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 21:00, 9/13/2021 and 21:01, 9/13/2021. Reported: 09:40, 9/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Safrit, Mark Angelo
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Safrit, Mark Angelo (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3100-BLK Helen Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 9/14/2021 17:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs
|Arrest Date
|09-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (C), at 1300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 10:20, 9/14/2021 and 10:21, 9/14/2021. Reported: 10:21, 9/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A