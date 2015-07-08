Below are the Union County arrests for 09-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lee, Shelia Yvette
Arrest Date 09/14/2021
Court Case 202105782
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Lee, Shelia Yvette (B /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) No Liability Insurance (M), at 1800-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2021 15:22.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Gaye, Yacine
Arrest Date 09-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Gaye, Yacine (B /F/39) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at Poplin Rd/bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, on 9/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Leach, M R

Name Griffin, Desmann Jamalle
Arrest Date 09/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Griffin, Desmann Jamalle (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2021 15:44.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Little, Daren Eugene
Arrest Date 09-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Little, Daren Eugene (B /M/67) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2100-BLK Cull Williams Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 21:00, 9/13/2021 and 21:01, 9/13/2021. Reported: 09:40, 9/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Safrit, Mark Angelo
Arrest Date 09/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Safrit, Mark Angelo (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3100-BLK Helen Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 9/14/2021 17:01.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs
Arrest Date 09-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (C), at 1300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, between 10:20, 9/14/2021 and 10:21, 9/14/2021. Reported: 10:21, 9/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A