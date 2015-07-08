Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BREWER, DEVIN CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1992
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-15 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021229200
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DANIELS, RAYSHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/20/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-15 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018233449
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT LEO/PO W/FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|300000.00
|Name
|SMITH, PHILIP DAMON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/23/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-15 16:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021224073
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|PETTY, MARKUS LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/26/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-15 02:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021229254
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|FULLINGTON, SHAQUIL LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/3/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-15 10:11:00
|Court Case
|5902020242161
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BOYD, DAESHA RHIANNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-15 05:14:00
|Court Case
|3502021002027
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|250.00