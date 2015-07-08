Below are the Union County arrests for 09-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Kamiche, Sonja Christine
Arrest Date 09/15/2021
Court Case
Charge A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
Description Kamiche, Sonja Christine (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 4000-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/quellin Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/15/2021 15:24.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Torrescano, Esmeralda Aleman
Arrest Date 09-15-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Torrescano, Esmeralda Aleman ( /F/23) Cited on Charge of Child Not In Rear Seat, at Walkup Ave/alda Dr, Monroe, on 9/15/2021.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Campbell, David James
Arrest Date 09-15-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Campbell, David James (W /M/22) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 19:00, 9/14/2021 and 02:30, 9/15/2021. Reported: 12:30, 9/15/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Kamiche, Sonja Christine
Arrest Date 09/15/2021
Court Case
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Kamiche, Sonja Christine (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4000-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/quellin Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/15/2021 17:30.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Espinoza-morales, Andres
Arrest Date 09-15-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Espinoza-morales, Andres (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Walkup Ave/alda Dr., Monroe, on 9/15/2021.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 09-15-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 13:04, 9/15/2021. Reported: 13:06, 9/15/2021.
Arresting Officer Paxton, J D