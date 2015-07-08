Below are the Union County arrests for 09-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kamiche, Sonja Christine
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Kamiche, Sonja Christine (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 4000-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/quellin Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/15/2021 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Torrescano, Esmeralda Aleman
|Arrest Date
|09-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Torrescano, Esmeralda Aleman ( /F/23) Cited on Charge of Child Not In Rear Seat, at Walkup Ave/alda Dr, Monroe, on 9/15/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Campbell, David James
|Arrest Date
|09-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Campbell, David James (W /M/22) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 19:00, 9/14/2021 and 02:30, 9/15/2021. Reported: 12:30, 9/15/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Kamiche, Sonja Christine
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Kamiche, Sonja Christine (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4000-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/quellin Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/15/2021 17:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Espinoza-morales, Andres
|Arrest Date
|09-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Espinoza-morales, Andres (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Walkup Ave/alda Dr., Monroe, on 9/15/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|09-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 13:04, 9/15/2021. Reported: 13:06, 9/15/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D