Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMEDLEY, LATONYA RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/12/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-16 02:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021229429
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOSS, GERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/7/1972
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-16 11:58:00
|Court Case
|5902021221079
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, JORDON CHANDLER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/8/2002
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-16 17:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021229477
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|SANDERS, ALLEN QUINCY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/28/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-16 02:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021229432
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, PHILLIP JOHANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/25/1970
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-16 12:12:00
|Court Case
|3502019053565
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RAMSEY, DAVON JAVAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/11/2002
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-16 16:45:00
|Court Case
|8902019050695
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SCHOOL EMPL/VOLUNT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00