Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMEDLEY, LATONYA RENEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/12/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-16 02:39:00
Court Case 5902021229429
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MOSS, GERMAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/7/1972
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-16 11:58:00
Court Case 5902021221079
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, JORDON CHANDLER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/8/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-16 17:56:00
Court Case 5902021229477
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name SANDERS, ALLEN QUINCY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/28/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-16 02:55:00
Court Case 5902021229432
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ROBINSON, PHILLIP JOHANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/25/1970
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-16 12:12:00
Court Case 3502019053565
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RAMSEY, DAVON JAVAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/11/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-16 16:45:00
Court Case 8902019050695
Charge Description ASSAULT SCHOOL EMPL/VOLUNT
Bond Amount 1000.00