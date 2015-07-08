Below are the Union County arrests for 09-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sutton, Keon Lamar
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Sutton, Keon Lamar (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2021 05:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs
|Arrest Date
|09-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (C), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 00:53, 9/16/2021. Reported: 00:53, 9/16/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Cathey, C T
|Name
|Knotts, Effie Polk
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2021
|Court Case
|202105737
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Effie Polk (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 500-BLK Green Street, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2021 08:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|09-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], on 06:19, 9/16/2021. Reported: 06:19, 9/16/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Harris, J P
|Name
|Perez-garia, Jose Guadalupe
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired) (M), And 4) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Perez-garia, Jose Guadalupe (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired) (M), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 300-BLK N Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/16/2021 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Harlow, J L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|09-16-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], on 08:38, 9/16/2021. Reported: 08:38, 9/16/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C