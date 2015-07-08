Below are the Union County arrests for 09-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sutton, Keon Lamar
Arrest Date 09/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Sutton, Keon Lamar (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2021 05:11.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs
Arrest Date 09-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (C), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 00:53, 9/16/2021. Reported: 00:53, 9/16/2021.
Arresting Officer Cathey, C T

Name Knotts, Effie Polk
Arrest Date 09/16/2021
Court Case 202105737
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Knotts, Effie Polk (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 500-BLK Green Street, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2021 08:41.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 09-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], on 06:19, 9/16/2021. Reported: 06:19, 9/16/2021.
Arresting Officer Harris, J P

Name Perez-garia, Jose Guadalupe
Arrest Date 09/16/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired) (M), And 4) No Operators License (M),
Description Perez-garia, Jose Guadalupe (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired) (M), and 4) No Operators License (M), at 300-BLK N Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/16/2021 10:50.
Arresting Officer Harlow, J L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 09-16-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], on 08:38, 9/16/2021. Reported: 08:38, 9/16/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C