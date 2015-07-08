Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-17-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BEAVER, DEMETHRICE SCOTT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/18/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-17 07:01:00
Court Case 5902021229543
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GONZALES, DANIEL RAMON
Arrest Type
DOB 11/24/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-17 16:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, MARCUS ANTOINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/18/1969
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-17 07:13:00
Court Case 1202020052974
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HARRIS, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/30/1968
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-17 13:50:00
Court Case 5902021229056
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name FORMAN, MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 11/13/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-17 10:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name POTTER, VINCENT
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/21/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-17 16:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount