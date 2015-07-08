Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-17-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BEAVER, DEMETHRICE SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/18/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-17 07:01:00
|Court Case
|5902021229543
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GONZALES, DANIEL RAMON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/24/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-17 16:18:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTIN, MARCUS ANTOINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/18/1969
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-17 07:13:00
|Court Case
|1202020052974
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/30/1968
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-17 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021229056
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|FORMAN, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/13/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-17 10:18:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|POTTER, VINCENT
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/21/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-17 16:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount