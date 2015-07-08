Below are the Union County arrests for 09-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Spence, Alan Paul
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2021
|Court Case
|202105850
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Spence, Alan Paul (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2021
|Court Case
|202105852
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK E Talleyrand Av/charles St, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Walker, Christopher Paul
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2021
|Court Case
|202105852
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Walker, Christopher Paul (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK E Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Thomas, Jordan Edward
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 17:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Byrd, Khadija Sheba
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2021
|Court Case
|202105861
|Charge
|Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises, F (F),
|Description
|Byrd, Khadija Sheba (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises, F (F), at 500-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 21:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Garibaldi, Betancurt Jose
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2021
|Court Case
|202105864
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Garibaldi, Betancurt Jose (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 23:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G