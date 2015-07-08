Below are the Union County arrests for 09-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Spence, Alan Paul
Arrest Date 09/17/2021
Court Case 202105850
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Spence, Alan Paul (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 14:37.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Huntley, Shontang Mark D
Arrest Date 09/17/2021
Court Case 202105852
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK E Talleyrand Av/charles St, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 15:40.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Walker, Christopher Paul
Arrest Date 09/17/2021
Court Case 202105852
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Walker, Christopher Paul (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK E Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 15:41.
Arresting Officer Malone, J

Name Thomas, Jordan Edward
Arrest Date 09/17/2021
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 17:30.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Byrd, Khadija Sheba
Arrest Date 09/17/2021
Court Case 202105861
Charge Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises, F (F),
Description Byrd, Khadija Sheba (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises, F (F), at 500-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 21:02.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Garibaldi, Betancurt Jose
Arrest Date 09/17/2021
Court Case 202105864
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Garibaldi, Betancurt Jose (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2021 23:21.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G