Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JADOTTE, TIMOTHY MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-18 01:57:00
Court Case 8302021701755
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 100.00

Name FORTE, COREY DESHAUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/2/1998
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-18 15:44:00
Court Case 5902021229682
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name JAMES, RASHAUN MORGAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/13/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-18 02:40:00
Court Case 6402020057799
Charge Description DISCLOSE PRIVATE IMAGES/ADULT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CALDWELL, COLE EVERETTE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/13/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-18 15:56:00
Court Case 3502019062646
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KANCHARLA, SUBBA RAO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1972
Height 5.7
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-18 01:47:00
Court Case 5902021229632
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name OWEN, KEENAN TYDARRIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/2/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-18 17:58:00
Court Case 5902019238642
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00