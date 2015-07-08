Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JADOTTE, TIMOTHY MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-18 01:57:00
|Court Case
|8302021701755
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|FORTE, COREY DESHAUN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/2/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-18 15:44:00
|Court Case
|5902021229682
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JAMES, RASHAUN MORGAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/13/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-18 02:40:00
|Court Case
|6402020057799
|Charge Description
|DISCLOSE PRIVATE IMAGES/ADULT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CALDWELL, COLE EVERETTE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/13/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-18 15:56:00
|Court Case
|3502019062646
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|KANCHARLA, SUBBA RAO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/20/1972
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-18 01:47:00
|Court Case
|5902021229632
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OWEN, KEENAN TYDARRIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/2/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-18 17:58:00
|Court Case
|5902019238642
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00