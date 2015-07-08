Below are the Union County arrests for 09-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bryant, Shena Renee
Arrest Date 09/18/2021
Court Case
Charge A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
Description Bryant, Shena Renee (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 7800-BLK Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/18/2021 03:36.
Arresting Officer Maynard, J

Name Price, Tyler Vaughn
Arrest Date 09/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Price, Tyler Vaughn (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2300-BLK Ridge Rd, Unionville, NC, on 9/18/2021 06:35.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E

Name Williams, Kenneth Dale
Arrest Date 09/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Williams, Kenneth Dale (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 900-BLK S Austin Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/18/2021 10:01.
Arresting Officer Helms, K M

Name Kalashnik, Sergey T
Arrest Date 09/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Simple Assault (M),
Description Kalashnik, Sergey T (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Rosewater Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/18/2021 12:02.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Wright, Kenneth Clarence
Arrest Date 09/18/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
Description Wright, Kenneth Clarence (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 1100-BLK Woodwinds Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 9/18/2021 13:11.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Harrill, Evan Michael
Arrest Date 09/18/2021
Court Case 202105877
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Harrill, Evan Michael (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/18/2021 15:21.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L