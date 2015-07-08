Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, BRANDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1990
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-19 08:40:00
Court Case 5902021229701
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, HANK AARON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/7/1961
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-19 06:30:00
Court Case 5902021228257
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name TAYLOR, TERIKA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/1980
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-19 09:40:00
Court Case 5902020207567
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name RORIE, DOMINIQUE GUY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/1/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 218
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-19 00:25:00
Court Case 4002019722504
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 200.00

Name ISLES, ANDRE CALVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/20/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-19 13:35:00
Court Case 1202021050298
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 8000.00

Name GAUSE, AARON ORLANDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/9/1988
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-19 00:30:00
Court Case 5902021229731
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00