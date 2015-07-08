Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1990
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-19 08:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021229701
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, HANK AARON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/7/1961
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-19 06:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021228257
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TAYLOR, TERIKA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/28/1980
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-19 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902020207567
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RORIE, DOMINIQUE GUY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/1/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|218
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-19 00:25:00
|Court Case
|4002019722504
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|ISLES, ANDRE CALVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/20/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-19 13:35:00
|Court Case
|1202021050298
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|8000.00
|Name
|GAUSE, AARON ORLANDO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/9/1988
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-19 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021229731
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00