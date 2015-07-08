Description

Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Dwi (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2021 02:44.