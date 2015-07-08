Below are the Union County arrests for 09-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrd, Johnnie Rachel
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2021
|Court Case
|202105900
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Byrd, Johnnie Rachel (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 100-BLK N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2021 21:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Hernandez-lopez, Brian
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2021
|Court Case
|202106434
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Hernandez-lopez, Brian (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2021 23:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Davila, Miquel
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2021
|Court Case
|202105903
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Davila, Miquel (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2021 23:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Pearson, Eddie Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2021
|Court Case
|202106393
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Pearson, Eddie Nicholas (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr/medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2021 02:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2021
|Court Case
|202105893
|Charge
|1) Habitual Dwi (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Dwi (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2021 02:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Tatum, Victor
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2021
|Court Case
|202106395
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Tatum, Victor (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000-BLK Bridleside Dr, Indian Trial, IL, on 9/19/2021 03:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A