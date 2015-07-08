Below are the Union County arrests for 09-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Byrd, Johnnie Rachel
Arrest Date 09/19/2021
Court Case 202105900
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Byrd, Johnnie Rachel (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 100-BLK N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2021 21:24.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Hernandez-lopez, Brian
Arrest Date 09/19/2021
Court Case 202106434
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Hernandez-lopez, Brian (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2021 23:25.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Davila, Miquel
Arrest Date 09/19/2021
Court Case 202105903
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Davila, Miquel (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2021 23:49.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Pearson, Eddie Nicholas
Arrest Date 09/19/2021
Court Case 202106393
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Pearson, Eddie Nicholas (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr/medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2021 02:20.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Mccain, Desmond Rakeem
Arrest Date 09/19/2021
Court Case 202105893
Charge 1) Habitual Dwi (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
Description Mccain, Desmond Rakeem (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Dwi (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2021 02:44.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Tatum, Victor
Arrest Date 09/19/2021
Court Case 202106395
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Tatum, Victor (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000-BLK Bridleside Dr, Indian Trial, IL, on 9/19/2021 03:07.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A