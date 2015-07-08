Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JACKSON, ASHLEY NICHOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/24/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-20 02:04:00
Court Case 5902021229807
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CURRY, EZEKIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/13/1990
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-20 11:30:00
Court Case 1702021053921
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name NICHOLSON, MILES JERMISKI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-20 02:42:00
Court Case 5902021229805
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DASH, CYRIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/1/1976
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-20 12:20:00
Court Case 8902021053439
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name THOMAS, FREDERICK RICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/8/1981
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-20 03:55:00
Court Case 8902020000498
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HODGES, QUEENASIA NASHAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/16/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 126
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-20 10:55:00
Court Case 5902021229832
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount