Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JACKSON, ASHLEY NICHOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/24/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-20 02:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021229807
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CURRY, EZEKIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1990
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-20 11:30:00
|Court Case
|1702021053921
|Charge Description
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|NICHOLSON, MILES JERMISKI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/17/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-20 02:42:00
|Court Case
|5902021229805
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DASH, CYRIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1976
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-20 12:20:00
|Court Case
|8902021053439
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|THOMAS, FREDERICK RICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/8/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-20 03:55:00
|Court Case
|8902020000498
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HODGES, QUEENASIA NASHAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/16/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|126
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-20 10:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021229832
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount