Description

Dryman, Laura Lee (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (misd Larceny) (M), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/20/2021 11:43.