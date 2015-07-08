Below are the Union County arrests for 09-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Martin, Barry Glenn
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Martin, Barry Glenn (A /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Violation Of Court Order (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2021 11:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Alpha Omega Construction Group VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|09-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Alpha Omega Construction Group VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1000-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 17:00, 9/17/2021 and 07:06, 9/20/2021. Reported: 07:06, 9/20/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Dryman, Laura Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Misd Larceny) (M), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Dryman, Laura Lee (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Fail To Appear Misd 1 (misd Larceny) (M), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/20/2021 11:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Leyva, Edgar Ivan
|Arrest Date
|09-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Leyva, Edgar Ivan (W /M/33) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2000-BLK Paddington Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 23:00, 9/19/2021 and 08:18, 9/20/2021. Reported: 08:18, 9/20/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, E M
|Name
|Melchor, Cirilo Melchor
|Arrest Date
|09/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Melchor, Cirilo Melchor (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2021 12:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Erickson, Arthur Joel
|Arrest Date
|09-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Erickson, Arthur Joel (W /M/73) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 6300-BLK Clearwater Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 9/19/2021 and 09:07, 9/20/2021. Reported: 09:07, 9/20/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C