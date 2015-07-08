Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BRADLEY, JESSICA ANNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/31/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-21 00:01:00
Court Case 8902021709826
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BENNETT, TOBURIA QUNITA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/18/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-21 04:00:00
Court Case 5902021229178
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR STALKING
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 4/30/1963
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-21 11:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NIE, Y GIU
Arrest Type
DOB 4/6/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-21 11:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WATSON, SKYLER SETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-21 11:50:00
Court Case 5902021229959
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SLAY, JAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/13/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-21 14:55:00
Court Case 5902021228288
Charge Description ACCESSING COMPUTERS (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00