Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BRADLEY, JESSICA ANNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/31/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-21 00:01:00
|Court Case
|8902021709826
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BENNETT, TOBURIA QUNITA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/18/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-21 04:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021229178
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR STALKING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/30/1963
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-21 11:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NIE, Y GIU
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/6/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-21 11:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WATSON, SKYLER SETH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/31/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-21 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021229959
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SLAY, JAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/13/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-21 14:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021228288
|Charge Description
|ACCESSING COMPUTERS (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00