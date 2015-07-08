Below are the Union County arrests for 09-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rushing, La-run Ray`shem
Arrest Date 09/21/2021
Court Case 202106474
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Rushing, La-run Ray`shem (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2021 04:16.
Arresting Officer Kane, T R

Name Burns, Curtis Alvin
Arrest Date 09/21/2021
Court Case 202105938
Charge 1) Boi : Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) And 2) Boi : Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Burns, Curtis Alvin (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Boi : Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) and 2) Boi : Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2021 15:33.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Skinner, Carolyn Ann
Arrest Date 09/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Skinner, Carolyn Ann (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 7500-BLK Conifer Cir, Lake Park, NC, on 9/21/2021 01:45.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
Arrest Date 09-21-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], between 00:29, 9/21/2021 and 00:41, 9/21/2021. Reported: 02:46, 9/21/2021.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A

