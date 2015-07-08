Below are the Union County arrests for 09-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rushing, La-run Ray`shem
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2021
|Court Case
|202106474
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Rushing, La-run Ray`shem (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2021 04:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Kane, T R
|Name
|Burns, Curtis Alvin
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2021
|Court Case
|202105938
|Charge
|1) Boi : Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) And 2) Boi : Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Burns, Curtis Alvin (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Boi : Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) and 2) Boi : Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2021 15:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Skinner, Carolyn Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Skinner, Carolyn Ann (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 7500-BLK Conifer Cir, Lake Park, NC, on 9/21/2021 01:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery
|Arrest Date
|09-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault And Battery (C), at [Address], between 00:29, 9/21/2021 and 00:41, 9/21/2021. Reported: 02:46, 9/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Name
