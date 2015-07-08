Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HILL, ANTHONY VON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/5/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-22 09:59:00
|Court Case
|3502021056054
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|JACKSON, DAMIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/1/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-22 12:35:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GREEN, CEDRIC AUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/29/1996
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-22 15:53:00
|Court Case
|7802021050866
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|308.00
|Name
|SANDERS, ALLEN QUINCY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/28/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-22 10:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021230001
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SPRINGS, SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/22/1970
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|176
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-22 10:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021229974
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WISENBURG, COREY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/13/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-22 16:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021230136
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount