Below are the Union County arrests for 09-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hudson, Donald Lewis
Arrest Date 09/22/2021
Court Case 202105948
Charge 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Hudson, Donald Lewis (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 2400-BLK Castleberry Ct, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2021 00:44.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Burch, Dykwon Lorenzo
Arrest Date 09/22/2021
Court Case 202105969
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Burch, Dykwon Lorenzo (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2021 20:36.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Travis, Brandon Mason
Arrest Date 09/22/2021
Court Case 202106509
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Poss Opn Cnt/Cons Alc Psg Area (M), And 3) Fail To Report Accident (M),
Description Travis, Brandon Mason (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Poss Opn Cnt/cons Alc Psg Area (M), and 3) Fail To Report Accident (M), at 4300-BLK Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd/waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2021 03:03.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name King, David Lane
Arrest Date 09/22/2021
Court Case 202106081
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description King, David Lane (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2021 20:38.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Vu, Hung Huy
Arrest Date 09/22/2021
Court Case 202106510
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (N),
Description Vu, Hung Huy (A /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (N), at 7100-BLK Potter Rd/forest Lawn Dr, Weddington, NC, on 9/22/2021 03:14.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Griffin, Shaquille Oneil
Arrest Date 09/22/2021
Court Case 202105969
Charge Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
Description Griffin, Shaquille Oneil (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2021 20:44.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F