Below are the Union County arrests for 09-22-2021.
|Name
|Hudson, Donald Lewis
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2021
|Court Case
|202105948
|Charge
|1) Assault By Strangulation (F) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hudson, Donald Lewis (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Strangulation (F) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 2400-BLK Castleberry Ct, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2021 00:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Burch, Dykwon Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2021
|Court Case
|202105969
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Burch, Dykwon Lorenzo (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2021 20:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Travis, Brandon Mason
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2021
|Court Case
|202106509
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Poss Opn Cnt/Cons Alc Psg Area (M), And 3) Fail To Report Accident (M),
|Description
|Travis, Brandon Mason (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Poss Opn Cnt/cons Alc Psg Area (M), and 3) Fail To Report Accident (M), at 4300-BLK Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd/waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2021 03:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|King, David Lane
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2021
|Court Case
|202106081
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|King, David Lane (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2021 20:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Vu, Hung Huy
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2021
|Court Case
|202106510
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (N),
|Description
|Vu, Hung Huy (A /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (N), at 7100-BLK Potter Rd/forest Lawn Dr, Weddington, NC, on 9/22/2021 03:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Griffin, Shaquille Oneil
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2021
|Court Case
|202105969
|Charge
|Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Shaquille Oneil (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2021 20:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F