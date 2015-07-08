Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-23-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHILES, BRITTANIE TAKIA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/6/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-23 07:00:00
Court Case 8002016701785
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WEEKS, ANTONIO D
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/21/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-23 10:08:00
Court Case 5902021230204
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, JOSEPH T
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/7/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-23 16:56:00
Court Case 5902021230286
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RUTH, ZACHARY SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/6/1991
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-23 06:27:00
Court Case 5902021230213
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DAWKINS, ZIAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/26/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-23 13:29:00
Court Case 5902021230235
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name LOPEZ-RESENDIZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/5/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-23 11:45:00
Court Case 5902021230281
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00