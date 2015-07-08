Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barrett, David Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Receive Stolen Goods/Prop), M (M),
|Description
|Barrett, David Lee (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Writ (receive Stolen Goods/prop), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2021 07:46.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Mccall, Stephanie Garner
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2021
|Court Case
|202106553
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mccall, Stephanie Garner (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2400-BLK Grayson Pkwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2021 09:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Hudson, Joshua Paul
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Breaking Or Entering), M (M),
|Description
|Hudson, Joshua Paul (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (breaking Or Entering), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2021 10:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Brewer, Tyquavious Jaquan
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Brewer, Tyquavious Jaquan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fugitive (F), at 200-BLK Manor Ridge Apt, Wingate, NC, on 9/23/2021 00:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Tallent, E
|Name
|Porter, Samuel Earl
|Arrest Date
|09-23-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Porter, Samuel Earl (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Sr 1111/john Craig, Waxhaw, on 9/23/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M
|Name
|Autry, Daquavis Dayquoan
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2021
|Court Case
|202105972
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Autry, Daquavis Dayquoan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2021 02:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A