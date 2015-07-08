Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Barrett, David Lee
Arrest Date 09/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Receive Stolen Goods/Prop), M (M),
Description Barrett, David Lee (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Writ (receive Stolen Goods/prop), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2021 07:46.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Mccall, Stephanie Garner
Arrest Date 09/23/2021
Court Case 202106553
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Mccall, Stephanie Garner (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2400-BLK Grayson Pkwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2021 09:24.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Hudson, Joshua Paul
Arrest Date 09/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Breaking Or Entering), M (M),
Description Hudson, Joshua Paul (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (breaking Or Entering), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2021 10:28.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Brewer, Tyquavious Jaquan
Arrest Date 09/23/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fugitive (F),
Description Brewer, Tyquavious Jaquan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fugitive (F), at 200-BLK Manor Ridge Apt, Wingate, NC, on 9/23/2021 00:51.
Arresting Officer Tallent, E

Name Porter, Samuel Earl
Arrest Date 09-23-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Porter, Samuel Earl (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Sr 1111/john Craig, Waxhaw, on 9/23/2021.
Arresting Officer Feige, M

Name Autry, Daquavis Dayquoan
Arrest Date 09/23/2021
Court Case 202105972
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Autry, Daquavis Dayquoan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2021 02:13.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A