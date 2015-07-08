Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ESTRADA, EDWIN GEOVANY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/7/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-24 02:25:00
Court Case 5902021230349
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ARRIOLA-ZUNIGA, JUAN FRANCISCO
Arrest Type
DOB 4/13/1979
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-24 12:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name FALLS, DONRIQUISK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/12/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-24 16:16:00
Court Case 7902021051263
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MCCLURE, DEMONTRE LAVARIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/9/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-24 02:59:00
Court Case 5902021230350
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BROWN, TIO R
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/23/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-24 12:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name TOBIAS, JOQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/5/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-24 15:16:00
Court Case 5902021230419
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 25000.00