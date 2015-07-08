Below are the Union County arrests for 09-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Walker, Christopher Diantae
Arrest Date 09/24/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 6) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 7) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Walker, Christopher Diantae (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 7) Financial Card Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2021 02:24.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 09-24-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /F/15) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 12:30, 9/22/2021. Reported: 10:15, 9/24/2021.
Arresting Officer Prince, Y Y

Name Skinner, Derek Matthew
Arrest Date 09/24/2021
Court Case 202106594
Charge 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Possess Weapon On School Property (M),
Description Skinner, Derek Matthew (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Possess Weapon On School Property (M), at 2800-BLK Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/24/2021 13:09.
Arresting Officer Harlow, J L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 09-24-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 12:21, 9/24/2021 and 12:22, 9/24/2021. Reported: 12:22, 9/24/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Smith, Jonah Phillip
Arrest Date 09/24/2021
Court Case 202106013
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Smith, Jonah Phillip (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2021 20:25.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Stringer, Diane Marlene
Arrest Date 09-24-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Stringer, Diane Marlene (W /F/51) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1800-BLK Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, between 20:00, 9/23/2021 and 10:00, 9/24/2021. Reported: 12:55, 9/24/2021.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J