Description

Walker, Christopher Diantae (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 7) Financial Card Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2021 02:24.