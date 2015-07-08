Below are the Union County arrests for 09-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Walker, Christopher Diantae
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 6) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 7) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Walker, Christopher Diantae (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 7) Financial Card Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2021 02:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|09-24-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /F/15) VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 12:30, 9/22/2021. Reported: 10:15, 9/24/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Prince, Y Y
|Name
|Skinner, Derek Matthew
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2021
|Court Case
|202106594
|Charge
|1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Possess Weapon On School Property (M),
|Description
|Skinner, Derek Matthew (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Possess Weapon On School Property (M), at 2800-BLK Ridge Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/24/2021 13:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Harlow, J L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|09-24-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 12:21, 9/24/2021 and 12:22, 9/24/2021. Reported: 12:22, 9/24/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Smith, Jonah Phillip
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2021
|Court Case
|202106013
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Smith, Jonah Phillip (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2021 20:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Stringer, Diane Marlene
|Arrest Date
|09-24-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Stringer, Diane Marlene (W /F/51) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1800-BLK Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, between 20:00, 9/23/2021 and 10:00, 9/24/2021. Reported: 12:55, 9/24/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J