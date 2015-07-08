Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-25-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GASPAR-GONZALEZ, MAXIMO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/8/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-25 00:07:00
Court Case 5902021230455
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name GOODSON, STACEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/22/1969
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-25 13:15:00
Court Case 5902021230482
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HOWLAND, DEVON ANSELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/7/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-25 01:02:00
Court Case 5902021230456
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HALLMON, RICCO AUTWANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/5/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-25 13:40:00
Court Case 5902021230480
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STARR, DANIEL LAVERNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-25 03:21:00
Court Case 5902021230398
Charge Description FELONY STALKING
Bond Amount

Name NJILA, SAMUELA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/2003
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-25 12:28:00
Court Case 5902021230485
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount