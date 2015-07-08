Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-25-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GASPAR-GONZALEZ, MAXIMO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/8/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-25 00:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021230455
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|GOODSON, STACEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/22/1969
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-25 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021230482
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HOWLAND, DEVON ANSELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/7/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-25 01:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021230456
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HALLMON, RICCO AUTWANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/5/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-25 13:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021230480
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STARR, DANIEL LAVERNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-25 03:21:00
|Court Case
|5902021230398
|Charge Description
|FELONY STALKING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NJILA, SAMUELA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/2003
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-09-25 12:28:00
|Court Case
|5902021230485
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount