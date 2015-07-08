Below are the Union County arrests for 09-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Peters, Thomas Alan
Arrest Date 09/25/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Peters, Thomas Alan (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK E 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 9/25/2021 18:30.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Barrera Selen, Abner Neftani
Arrest Date 09/25/2021
Court Case 202106031
Charge Fugitive/ Extradition (Virginia), F (F),
Description Barrera Selen, Abner Neftani (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive/ Extradition (virginia), F (F), at 1800-BLK Union St, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2021 18:42.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D

Name Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew
Arrest Date 09/25/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag) (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Drive/Allow,Fict/Alt, No Liabilit (M),
Description Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(misdemeanor Larceny) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Stolen Goods/prop) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag) (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (drive/allow,fict/alt, No Liabilit (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2021 19:28.
Arresting Officer Merriman, A T

Name Manus, David Obryan
Arrest Date 09/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
Description Manus, David Obryan (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2021 20:11.
Arresting Officer Merriman, A T

Name Marcos, Mejia Ixcotoyac
Arrest Date 09/25/2021
Court Case 202106035
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Marcos, Mejia Ixcotoyac (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1500-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2021 21:53.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Mciver, James Kenzie R
Arrest Date 09/25/2021
Court Case 202106037
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mciver, James Kenzie R (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2700-BLK Walkup Av/n Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2021 23:44.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B