Below are the Union County arrests for 09-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Peters, Thomas Alan
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Peters, Thomas Alan (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK E 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 9/25/2021 18:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Barrera Selen, Abner Neftani
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2021
|Court Case
|202106031
|Charge
|Fugitive/ Extradition (Virginia), F (F),
|Description
|Barrera Selen, Abner Neftani (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive/ Extradition (virginia), F (F), at 1800-BLK Union St, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2021 18:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Misdemeanor Larceny) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag) (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Drive/Allow,Fict/Alt, No Liabilit (M),
|Description
|Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(misdemeanor Larceny) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Stolen Goods/prop) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag) (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (drive/allow,fict/alt, No Liabilit (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2021 19:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Manus, David Obryan
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Manus, David Obryan (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2021 20:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Marcos, Mejia Ixcotoyac
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2021
|Court Case
|202106035
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Marcos, Mejia Ixcotoyac (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1500-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2021 21:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Mciver, James Kenzie R
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2021
|Court Case
|202106037
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mciver, James Kenzie R (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2700-BLK Walkup Av/n Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2021 23:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B