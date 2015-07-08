Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HIOTT, STEVEN SCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-26 00:00:00
Court Case 5902021230530
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name YAZDANPANAH, MOHAMAD MEQDAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-26 10:10:00
Court Case 5902021230487
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name DIAZ-SALGADO, DANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/18/2003
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-26 00:50:00
Court Case 5902021230538
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MOORE, DENNIS LARDELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1971
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-26 11:13:00
Court Case 5902021230570
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name EARWOOD, CARLY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/22/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-26 01:40:00
Court Case 5902021230536
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name YEMI-EWEKA, KATHRYNE ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/15/1973
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-26 11:22:00
Court Case 5902021210904
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00