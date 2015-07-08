Below are the Union County arrests for 09-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name King, Michelle Phillips
Arrest Date 09/26/2021
Court Case 202106045
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Criminal Summons (M),
Description King, Michelle Phillips (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Criminal Summons (M), at 2600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2021 14:55.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Thomsen, Savannah Rayne
Arrest Date 09/26/2021
Court Case 202106050
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Thomsen, Savannah Rayne (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2021 19:44.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Dean, Michael James
Arrest Date 09/26/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Parole Violation (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Dean, Michael James (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 100-BLK Cupped Oak Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/26/2021 19:53.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Price, Jessica Elaine
Arrest Date 09/26/2021
Court Case 202106531
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Price, Jessica Elaine (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2021 21:20.
Arresting Officer Kane, T R

Name Valentine, James Paul
Arrest Date 09/26/2021
Court Case 202106051
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Larceny) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Contributing Del, Larceny) (M),
Description Valentine, James Paul (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (larceny) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (contributing Del, Larceny) (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2021 23:05.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Melgar Garcia, Salvador Osmani
Arrest Date 09/26/2021
Court Case 202106039
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Melgar Garcia, Salvador Osmani (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 2400-BLK Concord Hwy/deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2021 00:44.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D