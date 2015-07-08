Description

Valentine, James Paul (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (larceny) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (contributing Del, Larceny) (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2021 23:05.