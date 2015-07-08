Below are the Union County arrests for 09-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|King, Michelle Phillips
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2021
|Court Case
|202106045
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|King, Michelle Phillips (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Criminal Summons (M), at 2600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2021 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Thomsen, Savannah Rayne
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2021
|Court Case
|202106050
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Thomsen, Savannah Rayne (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2021 19:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Dean, Michael James
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Parole Violation (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Dean, Michael James (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 100-BLK Cupped Oak Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/26/2021 19:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Price, Jessica Elaine
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2021
|Court Case
|202106531
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Price, Jessica Elaine (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2021 21:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Kane, T R
|Name
|Valentine, James Paul
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2021
|Court Case
|202106051
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Larceny) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Contributing Del, Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Valentine, James Paul (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (larceny) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (contributing Del, Larceny) (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2021 23:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Melgar Garcia, Salvador Osmani
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2021
|Court Case
|202106039
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Melgar Garcia, Salvador Osmani (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 2400-BLK Concord Hwy/deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2021 00:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D