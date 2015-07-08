Below are the Union County arrests for 09-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Longino, Amadeo Nava
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2021
|Court Case
|202106054
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Longino, Amadeo Nava (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 1200-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2021 01:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Yerkes, Kevin Matthew
|Arrest Date
|09-27-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Yerkes, Kevin Matthew (W /M/34) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 4900-BLK Starcrest Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 16:00, 9/24/2021 and 11:42, 9/27/2021. Reported: 11:42, 9/27/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Reed, Dixie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2021
|Court Case
|202100768
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2021 01:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Smith, Priscilla Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2021
|Court Case
|202106055
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M),
|Description
|Smith, Priscilla Ann (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2021 02:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Smith, Priscilla Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2021
|Court Case
|202106055
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Larceny, Pdp) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Of Goods) (M),
|Description
|Smith, Priscilla Ann (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (larceny, Pdp) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Of Goods) (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2021 02:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|White, David Scott
|Arrest Date
|09/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Child Support), F (F),
|Description
|White, David Scott (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2021 07:56.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R