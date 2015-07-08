Below are the Union County arrests for 09-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Longino, Amadeo Nava
Arrest Date 09/27/2021
Court Case 202106054
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Longino, Amadeo Nava (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 1200-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2021 01:01.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Yerkes, Kevin Matthew
Arrest Date 09-27-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Yerkes, Kevin Matthew (W /M/34) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 4900-BLK Starcrest Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 16:00, 9/24/2021 and 11:42, 9/27/2021. Reported: 11:42, 9/27/2021.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E

Name Reed, Dixie Dawn
Arrest Date 09/27/2021
Court Case 202100768
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2021 01:16.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Smith, Priscilla Ann
Arrest Date 09/27/2021
Court Case 202106055
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M),
Description Smith, Priscilla Ann (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia), M (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2021 02:07.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Smith, Priscilla Ann
Arrest Date 09/27/2021
Court Case 202106055
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Larceny, Pdp) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Shoplifting Concealment Of Goods) (M),
Description Smith, Priscilla Ann (B /F/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (larceny, Pdp) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (shoplifting Concealment Of Goods) (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2021 02:07.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name White, David Scott
Arrest Date 09/27/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Child Support), F (F),
Description White, David Scott (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2021 07:56.
Arresting Officer West, J R