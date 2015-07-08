Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WHITESIDE, DARRYL FITZGERALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/21/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-28 00:04:00
Court Case 5902021230672
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name BASS, KEVIN RONALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 137
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-28 09:22:00
Court Case 8902021052790
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name SIDBURY, ELIJAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/3/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-28 15:57:00
Court Case 5902021229468
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GRAVES, JAMIL AHMAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/20/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-28 02:16:00
Court Case 5902021225145
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CLARK, JASMINE LASHAE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/18/1993
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-28 09:15:00
Court Case 5902021230796
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SIMPSON, XAVIER SAYKEEM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/5/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-28 14:20:00
Court Case 5902021230842
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00