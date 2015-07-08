Below are the Union County arrests for 09-28-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brown, Christa Mae
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Hired Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Brown, Christa Mae (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Hired Personal Property (M), at 3200-BLK E Brief Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2021 12:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Miranda, Jennifer Marie
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2021
|Court Case
|202106080
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause), M (M),
|Description
|Miranda, Jennifer Marie (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause), M (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2021 12:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Rushing, La-run Ray`shem
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2021
|Court Case
|202106081
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Rushing, La-run Ray`shem (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2021 13:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Brooks, Demor Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2021
|Court Case
|202106672
|Charge
|1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Trespass (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Demor Lee (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Trespass (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2021 13:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Scott, Korey Evan
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Scott, Korey Evan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/28/2021 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Mcguire, Christopher Shane
|Arrest Date
|09/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Consp. Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Fail To Comply With Comm. Service (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Rdo) (M), And 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(1St Deg. Tres.,Comm. Threats) (M),
|Description
|Mcguire, Christopher Shane (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Consp. Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Fail To Comply With Comm. Service (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(rdo) (M), and 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(1st Deg. Tres.,comm. Threats) (M), at 1600-BLK Walters Rd, Monroe, SC, on 9/28/2021 16:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S