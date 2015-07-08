Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-29-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LINDSEY, DANTAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/17/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-29 07:33:00
Court Case 5902021229760
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LEWIS, JEREMY TERRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/8/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-29 16:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LITTLE, NEERICA S
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/7/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-29 09:46:00
Court Case 5902021230600
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR STALKING
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name NEIGENFIND, ERIC JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/21/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-29 15:18:00
Court Case 3502020052452
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROLLINSON, ALIJAH KAJUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/19/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-29 10:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SMITH, CARLOS ANDRE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/14/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-09-29 16:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount